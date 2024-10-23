Catheter Precision to showcase data on VIVO technology at SCRN meeting

Catheter Precision (VTAK) announced that there will be two presentations showcasing the VIVO technology at the International Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation Meeting October 28-29 in Lisbon, Portugal. The 2024 program highlights VIVO in the presentations. The first is October 28 and is titled “Robotics in VT plus non-invasive 3D mapping” by Dr. Jack Griffiths from the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. This presentation will focus on his experience with VIVO to include his previously published data about time savings. The second presentation is by Peter van Dam, PhD on October 29 and is titled “Non-invasive Mapping Using Individual Anatomy”. Peter is the original engineer supporting the development of VIVO and will be presenting about the benefits of VIVO, which uses patient specific inputs, over other non-invasive mapping systems that do not. The third presentation, also on October 29, is presented by Dr. Leonor Perriera where she will provide update on the VIVO European Registry which has recently concluded. The data will include acute success and success at 12 month follow-up of the ventricular ablation.

