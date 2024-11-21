News & Insights

Stocks
CPCAF

Cathay Pacific Achieves Flight Milestone Amidst Strong Demand

November 21, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cathay Pacific Airways (HK:0293) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cathay Pacific Airways reported a significant milestone in October 2024, operating over 10,000 flights in a month for the first time this year. The airline experienced a 19.6% increase in passenger numbers compared to October 2023, with over 2 million passengers carried, and a 14.3% rise in cargo tonnage. This robust performance highlights strong demand for both leisure and business travel, especially from Hong Kong and Mainland China to various Asian and European destinations.

For further insights into HK:0293 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPCAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.