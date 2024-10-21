Cathay General Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Cathay General Bancorp ( (CATY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cathay General Bancorp reported a net income of $67.5 million for Q3 2024, with earnings per share rising to $0.94. The company’s net interest margin increased to 3.04%, and total deposits grew by $170.9 million. Despite higher provisions for credit losses, the return on average equity was solid at 9.50%. Investors can access the detailed financial presentation on the company’s website.

