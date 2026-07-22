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Cathay General Bancorp Q2 Profit Rises

July 22, 2026 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter 2026 results, with profit increasing from the year-ago period, supported by higher net interest income and non-interest income.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased to $200.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $181.2 million a year earlier. Net income rose to $92.2 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $77.5 million, or $1.10 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Non-interest expense rose to $92.3 million from $89.1 million, while provision for credit losses was $11.2 million, compared with $11.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

CATY is closed trading on Wednesday at $61.36, down $0.70 or 1.13 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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