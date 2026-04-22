Cathay General Bancorp Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $86.88 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $69.50 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $322.91 million from $319.39 million last year.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.88 Mln. vs. $69.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $322.91 Mln vs. $319.39 Mln last year.

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