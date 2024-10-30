News & Insights

Caterpillar sees Q4 revenue slightly lower than last year

Sees lower machine sales to end users in Q4. Sees Q4 adjusted operating profit lower than Q3 and modestly higher than 4Q23. Says the decline for machine dealer inventory in Q4 is expected to be less than the $1.4B decrease in 4Q23. Says expects year-end 2024 machine dealer inventory to be around the same level as year-end 2023. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 presentation slides.

