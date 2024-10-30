Caterpillar Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results

Caterpillar ( (CAT) ) has shared an announcement.

Caterpillar Inc. reported a 4% decline in third-quarter 2024 sales and revenues, totaling $16.1 billion, primarily due to decreased sales volume. Despite this, the company maintained a strong adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share, supported by a robust $3.6 billion operating cash flow. The results highlighted the benefits of diverse market engagement, with increased sales in Energy & Transportation offsetting declines in Construction and Resource Industries.

