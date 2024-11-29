News & Insights

Catenae Innovation Plc Renews Insurance Policy Amidst Financial Prudence

November 29, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Catenae Innovation Plc (GB:CTAI) has released an update.

Catenae Innovation Plc has renewed an insurance policy through B.T.I.C. Limited, a company controlled by director Brian Thompson, marking a related party transaction. The transaction has been deemed fair and reasonable by independent directors after consulting with the company’s advisor. Catenae continues to focus on managing its working capital effectively.

