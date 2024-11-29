Catenae Innovation Plc Renews Insurance Policy Amidst Financial Prudence

Catenae Innovation Plc (GB:CTAI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Catenae Innovation Plc has renewed an insurance policy through B.T.I.C. Limited, a company controlled by director Brian Thompson, marking a related party transaction. The transaction has been deemed fair and reasonable by independent directors after consulting with the company’s advisor. Catenae continues to focus on managing its working capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:CTAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.