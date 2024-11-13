Catapult Group Unveils FY25 Financial Adjustments

Catapult Group International Ltd. (AU:CAT) has released an update.

Catapult Group International Ltd. has reported its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, highlighting changes in its financial year-end and presentation currency to enhance reporting clarity. The company also incorporated pro forma financial information to illustrate the impact of acquisitions like SBG, although these figures have not been independently audited. With these adjustments, Catapult aims to provide a clearer picture of its financial performance and strategic direction.

