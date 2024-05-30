News & Insights

Stocks

Catapult Group Celebrates Record-Breaking FY24 Growth

May 30, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Catapult Group International Ltd. (AU:CAT) has released an update.

Catapult Group International Ltd has announced a significant year of growth in FY24, with key financial metrics surpassing expectations. The company achieved a major revenue milestone, surpassing $100 million, driven by a 20% year-over-year growth in Annualized Contract Value and a high retention rate. They have successfully crossed a critical inflection point in their SaaS business, resulting in a substantial $4.6 million in free cash flow, marking a dramatic $26 million improvement from the previous year.

For further insights into AU:CAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAZGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.