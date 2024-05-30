Catapult Group Celebrates Record-Breaking FY24 Growth

Catapult Group International Ltd. (AU:CAT) has released an update.

Catapult Group International Ltd has announced a significant year of growth in FY24, with key financial metrics surpassing expectations. The company achieved a major revenue milestone, surpassing $100 million, driven by a 20% year-over-year growth in Annualized Contract Value and a high retention rate. They have successfully crossed a critical inflection point in their SaaS business, resulting in a substantial $4.6 million in free cash flow, marking a dramatic $26 million improvement from the previous year.

