Catalina Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Catalina Resources Ltd has announced the completion of a diamond drilling program at the Rock Lodge Project in New South Wales, revealing broad zones of alteration with quartz-sulphide veining and brecciation. These findings, resulting from two drilled holes, are seen as encouraging signs of potential gold mineralization, as they align with previous shallow drilling results. The company is now processing the core samples for further laboratory analysis, potentially indicating a significant exploration opportunity.

