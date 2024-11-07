News & Insights

Castor Maritime reports Q3 EPS 14c vs (60c) last year

November 07, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $13.41M vs $21.4M last year. Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer of Castor, commented: “In the third quarter of 2024, we continued to enjoy robust cash flows from operations which allowed us to invest in modern vessels to expand our fleet and further reduce our debt and strengthen our balance sheet. In September, we repaid the vast majority of our debt, reducing our finance costs further and announced the acquisition of one Kamsarmax bulk carrier and one containership vessel, all of which have since been delivered, increasing our fleet size to 13 vessels today from ten at the end of June 2024. As our liquidity position remains substantial, we remain committed to our growth trajectory by seeking further opportunities in the shipping space, including opportunities to modernize our fleet.”

