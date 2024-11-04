Castle Minerals Secures Funding for Ghana Gold Drilling

News & Insights

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has secured firm commitments to raise $1.25 million through a share placement, aimed at funding drilling activities in its promising Kapli Gold Project in Ghana. The placement coincides with a non-binding term sheet with Ghana’s Mineral Income Investment Fund, which plans to invest approximately A$3 million in Castle and its subsidiary, Kambale Graphite Limited. This strategic move is expected to enhance Castle’s gold exploration efforts in West Africa and support its graphite project, showcasing significant potential for future growth.

