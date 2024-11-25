Castle Minerals Launches New Options Offer

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has announced a new offer involving up to 250 million New Options for shareholders participating in their recent Placement, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, up to 125 million New Options will be available to Participating Stockbrokers, and 6 million New Options for Director Placement Participants. This strategic move aims to bolster investment opportunities and engage stakeholders within the financial market.

