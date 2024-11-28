Castle Minerals Continues Early-Stage Exploration Efforts

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has reported no new updates on its exploration projects in Australia, which remain in early stages. The company has yet to define any significant Mineral Resources, with ongoing evaluations to determine the presence of gold or other minerals. Investors are advised to keep an eye on future developments as the company continues its exploration efforts.

