CSTL

Castle Biosciences Gets Breakthrough Device Status For DecisionDx-Melanoma Test

July 23, 2025 — 08:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL), Wednesday said that its DecisionDx-Melanoma test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile (GEP) test used to evaluate the risk of recurrence and metastasis for patients diagnosed with stage I-III cutaneous melanoma.

"DecisionDx-Melanoma provides valuable biological insights that help inform clinicians post-diagnosis decision making based on a patient's individual predicted risk of metastasis," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences.

