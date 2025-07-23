Castle Biosciences Gets Breakthrough Device Status For DecisionDx-Melanoma Test

(RTTNews) - Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL), Wednesday said that its DecisionDx-Melanoma test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile (GEP) test used to evaluate the risk of recurrence and metastasis for patients diagnosed with stage I-III cutaneous melanoma.

"DecisionDx-Melanoma provides valuable biological insights that help inform clinicians post-diagnosis decision making based on a patient's individual predicted risk of metastasis," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.