Castle Biosciences Enters Collaboration with SciBase to Develop Diagnostic Test for Atopic Dermatitis Flares

Castle Biosciences partners with SciBase to develop a diagnostic test predicting flares in atopic dermatitis patients.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. has announced a collaboration with SciBase Holding AB to utilize SciBase's Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy technology to develop a diagnostic test aimed at predicting flares in patients with atopic dermatitis. Castle's CEO, Derek Maetzold, emphasized that this collaboration will enhance their existing portfolio of dermatological tests and address the needs of clinicians managing patients who frequently experience flares. The partnership will explore various clinical applications in dermatology, with SciBase focusing on markets in the EU and Asia while Castle services North America. As part of the agreement, there are provisions for shared development costs, royalties, and milestone payments upon achieving sales targets. This collaboration is part of Castle's broader mission to improve treatment decisions through innovative testing solutions.

Castle Biosciences has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with SciBase, which may enhance its product portfolio and provide innovative diagnostic solutions for dermatological conditions.

The collaboration focuses on developing a diagnostic test for predicting flares in atopic dermatitis patients, targeting a substantial market of up to 24 million patients in the United States.

Successful development of the test could lead to improved patient outcomes by enabling preemptive rescue treatment plans, thereby addressing significant unmet clinical needs.

The partnership allows Castle Biosciences to leverage SciBase's advanced technology while sharing development costs, minimizing financial risk associated with the new test's development.

Negotiating a collaboration with SciBase involves financial commitments, including milestone payments and royalties, which may strain Castle Biosciences' financial resources if sales targets are not met.

The reliance on SciBase's technology for development opens Castle to risks if the technology fails to meet expectations or regulatory challenges arise.

The press release highlights uncertainty in market adoption, as existing dermatological clinicians may resist incorporating new offerings into their practices.

What is the collaboration between Castle Biosciences and SciBase about?

The collaboration focuses on developing a diagnostic test to predict flares in patients with atopic dermatitis.

How many patients in the U.S. could benefit from this new test?

Up to 24 million patients in the United States may benefit from the predicted flare test for atopic dermatitis.

What technology will be used in the new diagnostic test?

The test will utilize SciBase's Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy technology for both desktop and point-of-care instruments.

What financial terms are included in the agreement?

SciBase will receive royalties, a milestone payment of $5 million, and reimbursements from future sales related to the collaboration.

What are Castle Biosciences' current offerings?

Castle Biosciences offers tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, uveal melanoma, and is developing treatments for atopic dermatitis.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with SciBase Holding AB (“SciBase”) utilizing SciBase’s Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy technology which includes both desktop and point-of-care instruments. The initial goal of the collaboration is to advance the development of a diagnostic test that predicts flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis (AD).





“We have been successful in developing several tests that enable clinicians to improve treatment plan decisions for their patients who have dermatological needs, and entering into this collaboration with SciBase extends our opportunity to bring additional solutions to these same dermatological clinicians,” said Derek Maetzold, chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “In the projected field of use for AD flares specifically, there could be up to 24 million patients in the United States.



The majority of patients who are on maintenance treatment unfortunately experience flares and therefore, have rescue treatment plans. The intent of this initial development program is to identify a test that can pre-symptomatically predict flares and, thus, enable patients to initiate rescue treatment plans to minimize or altogether avoid a flare.





“We are excited about the technology that SciBase has developed to date and the opportunity to leverage this technology to advance the care of patients with dermatological diseases. We believe this is a good fit for us, with our existing commercial portfolio of tests in skin cancers, as well as our pipeline test in development for use in patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe AD who are seeking systemic treatment – the majority of which are managed by the same dermatological clinician.”





Under the collaboration and license agreement, the Companies will jointly explore and develop various clinical indications related to dermatologic diseases. SciBase’s initial territory will be the EU, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, while Castle Biosciences’ initial territory will be North America. Assuming development success, SciBase will receive a single-digit royalty percentage on the Castle gross margin as well as a low double-digit percentage mark-up on product sales to Castle. SciBase will also receive a milestone payment of 5 million U.S. dollars when Castle sales reach 50 million U.S. dollars annually. While the development agreement calls for sharing of development costs, SciBase will be deferring its clinical development costs for the initial indication of pre-symptomatically predicting flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, with reimbursement being made from future royalty and milestone payments.







About Castle Biosciences







Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.





Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit



www.CastleBiosciences.com



and connect with us on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



X



and



Instagram



About SciBase and Nevisense







SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management. Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements. The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015, and the company’s Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at



www.scibase.com/us/



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the opportunities, benefits and goals of the collaboration; the development of a successful diagnostic test that predicts flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis; Castle’s ability to expand its offerings, address existing unmet needs and realize upstream opportunities; and Castle’s growth initiatives. The words “believe,” “can” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: current dermatological clinicians may not have a desire to utilize additional offerings from Castle; subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results obtained in these studies, including with respect to the discussion of our tests in this press release; actual application of our tests may not provide the aforementioned benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each as filed with the SEC and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.









Investor and Media Contact:







Camilla Zuckero







czuckero@castlebiosciences.com









Source:



Castle Biosciences, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.