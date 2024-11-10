Castillo Copper’s Strategic Northern Territory Acquisition

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd. has announced a significant acquisition in the Northern Territory, focusing on uranium and niobium resources with impressive assay results, including up to 14.04% U3O8. This move is set to potentially enhance their mineral portfolio and attract interest from investors keen on the mining sector.

