Castillo Copper Expands with Harts Range Acquisition

Castillo Copper Ltd. has successfully acquired an 85% stake in the promising Harts Range Project, rich in niobium, uranium, and heavy rare earth elements. The company is expanding its exploration footprint by 25% in the Northern Territory, aiming to capitalize on the region’s mineral potential. With recent asset sales boosting liquidity, Castillo Copper is poised for aggressive development in its new acquisitions.

