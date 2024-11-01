Castelnau Group Releases Q3 2024 Investment Report

Castelnau Group Limited (GB:CGL) has released an update.

Castelnau Group Limited has released its Q3 2024 Quarterly Investment Report, showcasing its investment strategy aimed at outperforming the FTSE All Share Total Return Index over the long term. The report provides insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction for investors interested in public and private markets.

