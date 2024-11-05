News & Insights

Castelnau Group Directors Boost Their Shareholdings

November 05, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Castelnau Group Limited (GB:CGL) has released an update.

Castelnau Group Limited has announced that its Non-Executive Chair, Joanne Peacegood, and Non-Executive Director, Richard Brown, have each acquired 21,344 ordinary shares in the company, enhancing their stakes to 31,344 and 21,344 shares respectively. These transactions, executed on the London Stock Exchange at 93.7p per share, reflect growing confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might see this move as a positive signal of insider confidence in Castelnau Group’s future performance.

