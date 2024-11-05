News & Insights

Casta Diva Group Announces Shareholders’ Meeting

November 05, 2024 — 11:51 am EST

Casta Diva Group S.p.A. (IT:CDG) has released an update.

Casta Diva Group S.p.A., a leading multinational in the communication sector, has announced an upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on November 21, 2024, with participation limited to designated representatives via telecommunication. The company, known for its innovative communication strategies and award-winning content, continues to expand its global presence and influence in the creative industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

