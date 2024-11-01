Cassiar Gold Completes Field Program and Appoints CFO

Cassiar Gold (TSE:GLDC) has released an update.

Cassiar Gold has successfully completed its 2024 field program, achieving significant progress in diamond drilling and exploration at its Cassiar Gold Project in Northern British Columbia. The company also announced the appointment of Michael Wood as CFO, further strengthening its financial position. With gold prices on the rise, Cassiar Gold’s strategic initiatives present a promising opportunity for stakeholders.

