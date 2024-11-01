News & Insights

Stocks

Cassiar Gold Completes Field Program and Appoints CFO

November 01, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cassiar Gold (TSE:GLDC) has released an update.

Cassiar Gold has successfully completed its 2024 field program, achieving significant progress in diamond drilling and exploration at its Cassiar Gold Project in Northern British Columbia. The company also announced the appointment of Michael Wood as CFO, further strengthening its financial position. With gold prices on the rise, Cassiar Gold’s strategic initiatives present a promising opportunity for stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:GLDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.