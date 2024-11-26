Cassava Sciences downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino downgraded Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Neutral from Buy without a price target after the company announced results from its ReThink-ALZ Phase 3 trial with simufilam in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease did not meet each of the study’s pre-specified co-primary, secondary, and exploratory biomarker endpoints. Until it gains insight into simufilam’s prospects for further clinical advancement, the firm believes the stock could be range-bound between $4 and $5 per share.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.