Cassava Sciences appoints Freda Nassif as Chief Commercial Officer

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) announced the appointment of Freda Nassif as Chief Commercial Officer, effective today. “I am thrilled to expand Cassava’s leadership team and welcome Freda Nassif as Chief Commercial Officer. She joins our company at a critical time, ahead of the release of topline results from RETHINK-ALZ, our first Phase 3 trial for simufilam, expected by the end of 2024, and potential product launch,” said Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Freda brings to Cassava a proven track record of successfully developing and implementing effective commercial strategies for innovative medicines. Pending positive simufilam Phase 3 results and FDA approval, we believe Freda’s extensive expertise will be invaluable to the development of a robust commercial plan. She will play a key role in helping to realize our ambitious goal of reimagining the treatment possibilities for Alzheimer’s disease.”

