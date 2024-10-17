Cass Information Systems Q3 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cass Information Systems (CASS) reported third quarter net income of $2.9 million compared to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Earnings was $0.21 per share compared to $0.54. The company noted that its net income and earnings per share were negatively impacted by $6.6 million of bad debt expense taken on a funding receivable related to a facility client.

Total fee revenue was $31.23 million compared to $31.54 million, last year. Total revenues increased to $50.55 million from $49.22 million.

The Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.31 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.