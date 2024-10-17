News & Insights

Markets
CASS

Cass Information Systems Q3 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

October 17, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cass Information Systems (CASS) reported third quarter net income of $2.9 million compared to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Earnings was $0.21 per share compared to $0.54. The company noted that its net income and earnings per share were negatively impacted by $6.6 million of bad debt expense taken on a funding receivable related to a facility client.

Total fee revenue was $31.23 million compared to $31.54 million, last year. Total revenues increased to $50.55 million from $49.22 million.

The Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.31 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CASS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.