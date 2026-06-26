Cash Dividend On The Way From W.P. Carey (WPC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WPC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.09 per share, with $76.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.26.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WPC makes up 7.81% of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (Symbol: NETL) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding WPC).
In Friday trading, W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.
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Further WPC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.