Cash Dividend On The Way From W.P. Carey (WPC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.94, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $73.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.09 per share, with $76.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.26.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WPC makes up 7.81% of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (Symbol: NETL) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding WPC).

In Friday trading, W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further WPC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.