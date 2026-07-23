Cash Dividend On The Way From Value Line (VALU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/27/26, Value Line Inc (Symbol: VALU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 8/11/26. As a percentage of VALU's recent stock price of $37.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Value Line Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when VALU shares open for trading on 7/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VALU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VALU's low point in its 52 week range is $32 per share, with $41.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.42.

In Thursday trading, Value Line Inc shares are currently down about 3.2% on the day.

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Further VALU Research:

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