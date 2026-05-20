Cash Dividend On The Way From U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USPH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USPH's low point in its 52 week range is $58.19 per share, with $93.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.33.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, USPH makes up 2.73% of the AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (Symbol: SMIG) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding USPH).
In Wednesday trading, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.