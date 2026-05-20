Cash Dividend On The Way From U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.46, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of USPH's recent stock price of $61.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when USPH shares open for trading on 5/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USPH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USPH's low point in its 52 week range is $58.19 per share, with $93.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.33.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, USPH makes up 2.73% of the AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (Symbol: SMIG) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding USPH).

In Wednesday trading, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.