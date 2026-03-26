Cash Dividend On The Way From United Maritime (USEA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, United Maritime Corp (Symbol: USEA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of USEA's recent stock price of $2.19, this dividend works out to approximately 4.57%, so look for shares of United Maritime Corp to trade 4.57% lower — all else being equal — when USEA shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USEA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USEA's low point in its 52 week range is $1 per share, with $2.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.16.

In Thursday trading, United Maritime Corp shares are currently up about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.