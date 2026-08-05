Cash Dividend On The Way From Tompkins Financial (TMP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of TMP's recent stock price of $101.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Tompkins Financial Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when TMP shares open for trading on 8/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TMP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $61.21 per share, with $102.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TMP makes up 1.33% of the ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: SIXS) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TMP).

In Wednesday trading, Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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Further TMP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.