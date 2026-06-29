Cash Dividend On The Way From Stryker (SYK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.88, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of SYK's recent stock price of $331.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SYK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYK's low point in its 52 week range is $281 per share, with $404.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $330.49.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SYK makes up 11.79% of the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (Symbol: IHI) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding SYK).

In Monday trading, Stryker Corp shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further SYK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.