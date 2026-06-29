Cash Dividend On The Way From Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of STLD's recent stock price of $246.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLD's low point in its 52 week range is $119.89 per share, with $288.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $244.13.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STLD makes up 44.71% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STLD).

In Monday trading, Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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Further STLD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.