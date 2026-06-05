Cash Dividend On The Way From St. Joe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/9/26, St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of JOE's recent stock price of $64.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JOE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOE's low point in its 52 week range is $45.66 per share, with $73.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.02.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JOE makes up 4.34% of the YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF (Symbol: RNTY) which is trading higher by about 1.5% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding JOE).

In Friday trading, St. Joe Co. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

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Further JOE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.