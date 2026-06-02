Cash Dividend On The Way From SLM

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.77 per share, with $34.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.15.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SLM makes up 2.65% of the Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (Symbol: LBAY) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SLM).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to SLM — find out what they are ».
In Tuesday trading, SLM Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further SLM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.