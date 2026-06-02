Cash Dividend On The Way From SLM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/26, SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of SLM's recent stock price of $22.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of SLM Corp. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when SLM shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.77 per share, with $34.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.15.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SLM makes up 2.65% of the Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (Symbol: LBAY) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SLM).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to SLM — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, SLM Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further SLM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.