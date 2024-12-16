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CRM

Cash Dividend On The Way From Salesforce (CRM)

December 16, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/24, Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 1/9/25. As a percentage of CRM's recent stock price of $354.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

CRM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Salesforce Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CRM's low point in its 52 week range is $212 per share, with $369 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $352.53.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Salesforce Inc shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Funds Holding LFIN
 FOREU Historical Stock Prices
 QGTA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding LFIN-> FOREU Historical Stock Prices-> QGTA Videos-> More articles by this source->

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