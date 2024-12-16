Cash Dividend On The Way From Salesforce (CRM)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRM's low point in its 52 week range is $212 per share, with $369 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $352.53.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Salesforce Inc shares are currently down about 1% on the day.
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