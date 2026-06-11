Cash Dividend On The Way From Regency Centers (REG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.755, payable on 7/2/26. As a percentage of REG's recent stock price of $80.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Regency Centers Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when REG shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from REG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of REG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REG's low point in its 52 week range is $66.855 per share, with $81.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.91.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, REG makes up 9.11% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding REG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to REG — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Regency Centers Corp shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further REG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.