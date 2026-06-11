Cash Dividend On The Way From Regency Centers (REG)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from REG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of REG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, REG's low point in its 52 week range is $66.855 per share, with $81.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.91.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, REG makes up 9.11% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding REG).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to REG — find out what they are ».
In Thursday trading, Regency Centers Corp shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further REG Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.