Cash Dividend On The Way From PROG Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 6/2/26. As a percentage of PRG's recent stock price of $33.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PRG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRG's low point in its 52 week range is $25.795 per share, with $41.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.75.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PRG makes up 1.11% of the ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: SIXS) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PRG).

In Monday trading, PROG Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.