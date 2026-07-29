Cash Dividend On The Way From PG&E's 1st Preferred

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2725 on PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 5.58% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).
In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
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