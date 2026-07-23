Cash Dividend On The Way From Pfizer (PFE)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.11 per share, with $28.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.92.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PFE makes up 6.43% of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (Symbol: OZEM) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PFE).
In Thursday trading, Pfizer Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.
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Further PFE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.