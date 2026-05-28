Cash Dividend On The Way From Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PANL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PANL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PANL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.27 per share, with $9.3901 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.78.
In Thursday trading, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares are currently down about 3.1% on the day.
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Further PANL Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.