Cash Dividend On The Way From Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (Symbol: PANL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of PANL's recent stock price of $7.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when PANL shares open for trading on 6/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PANL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PANL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PANL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.27 per share, with $9.3901 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.78.

In Thursday trading, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares are currently down about 3.1% on the day.

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Further PANL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.