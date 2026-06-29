Cash Dividend On The Way From Orion Properties (ONL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Orion Properties Inc (Symbol: ONL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of ONL's recent stock price of $2.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Orion Properties Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when ONL shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ONL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONL's low point in its 52 week range is $1.89 per share, with $3.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.92.

In Monday trading, Orion Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further ONL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.