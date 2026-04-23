Cash Dividend On The Way From nVent Electric (NVT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $52.596 per share, with $142.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.69.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NVT makes up 24.99% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NVT).
In Thursday trading, nVent Electric PLC shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.