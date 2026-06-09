Cash Dividend On The Way From Mercury General (MCY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/11/26, Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3175, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of MCY's recent stock price of $102.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCY's low point in its 52 week range is $62.25 per share, with $103.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.70.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCY makes up 2.07% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MCY).

In Tuesday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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Further MCY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.