Cash Dividend On The Way From Mercury General (MCY)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCY's low point in its 52 week range is $62.25 per share, with $103.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.70.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCY makes up 2.07% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MCY).
In Tuesday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.
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Further MCY Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.