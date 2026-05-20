Cash Dividend On The Way From Masco (MAS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 6/8/26. As a percentage of MAS's recent stock price of $64.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.1647 per share, with $79.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.41.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MAS makes up 3.65% of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (Symbol: XHB) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MAS).

In Wednesday trading, Masco Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.