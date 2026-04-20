Cash Dividend On The Way From Levi Strauss (LEVI)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LEVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LEVI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.5209 per share, with $24.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.92.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LEVI makes up 1.66% of the Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: TMVE) which is trading higher by about 1.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding LEVI).
In Monday trading, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.