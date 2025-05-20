Cash Dividend On The Way From Leonardo DRS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/25, Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 6/5/25. As a percentage of DRS's recent stock price of $42.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DRS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.73 per share, with $43.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.79.

In Tuesday trading, Leonardo DRS Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

