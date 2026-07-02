Cash Dividend On The Way From IDEX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.73, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of IEX's recent stock price of $225.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $157.25 per share, with $230.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.53.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IEX makes up 4.47% of the Invesco Water Resources ETF (Symbol: PHO) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding IEX).

In Thursday trading, IDEX Corporation shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further IEX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.