Cash Dividend On The Way From IDEX

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $157.25 per share, with $230.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.53.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IEX makes up 4.47% of the Invesco Water Resources ETF (Symbol: PHO) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding IEX).
In Thursday trading, IDEX Corporation shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
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Further IEX Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.