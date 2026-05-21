Cash Dividend On The Way From IDEX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.73, payable on 6/5/26. As a percentage of IEX's recent stock price of $204.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $157.25 per share, with $223.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IEX makes up 4.42% of the Tortoise Global Water Fund ETF (Symbol: TBLU) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding IEX).

In Thursday trading, IDEX Corporation shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.