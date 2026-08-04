Cash Dividend On The Way From Hope Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/26, Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 8/20/26. As a percentage of HOPE's recent stock price of $14.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Hope Bancorp Inc to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when HOPE shares open for trading on 8/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HOPE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.80 per share, with $14.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.21.

In Tuesday trading, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further HOPE Research:

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